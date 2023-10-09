Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of DVN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. 4,526,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,840. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.