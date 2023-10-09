Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 529,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

