Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $110.59 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $302.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

