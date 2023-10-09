FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $43,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $257.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

