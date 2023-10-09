Field & Main Bank Has $282,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.52 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.