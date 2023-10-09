Field & Main Bank Sells 210 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

PRU stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

