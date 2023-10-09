Field & Main Bank Sells 2,880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

