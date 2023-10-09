Field & Main Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $553.93 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average is $528.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

