General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in General Mills by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 13.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 368,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 275.3% in the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.24. 1,720,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,911. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

