Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 249,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

