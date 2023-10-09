Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 303,447 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,514 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

