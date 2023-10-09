Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,757,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $845.67. 216,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,356. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $855.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

