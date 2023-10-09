Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 764.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,677 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.20. 676,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

