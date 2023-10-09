Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Genpact were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,569,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. 131,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

