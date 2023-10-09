HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,769 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

EEM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. 5,893,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,151,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

