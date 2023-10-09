HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $91.50. 967,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,250. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

