Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.15. 747,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,358. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

