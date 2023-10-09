Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.