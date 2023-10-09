International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.23. 806,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.