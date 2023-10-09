Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 15,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

