Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,753,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,506,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average of $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

