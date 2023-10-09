Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,079,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.11. 1,532,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,339. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

