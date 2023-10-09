iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.20. 491,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,079. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

