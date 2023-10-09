iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.99. 4,752,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.