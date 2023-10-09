iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.39. 163,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,164. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.