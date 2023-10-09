iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.27. The stock had a trading volume of 379,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

