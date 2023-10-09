iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.19. 276,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,579. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

