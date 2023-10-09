iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.