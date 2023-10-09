iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,865. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

