iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $71.54. 107,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,832. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.