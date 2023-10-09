Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

PLD opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

