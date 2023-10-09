Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,690 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.