Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

DIS opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

