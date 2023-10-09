Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.15 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

