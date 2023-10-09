JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $181,377,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

