Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 575,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

