Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.70 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

