Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 682 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

