Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 327,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 5,784,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,784,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.