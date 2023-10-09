Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 6,851 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Oracle by 165.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 315,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 332,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,335. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

