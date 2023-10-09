Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.09. 310,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.