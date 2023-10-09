Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 812 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

