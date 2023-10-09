Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

