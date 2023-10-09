Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

