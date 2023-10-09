Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

