Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $32.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $433.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average is $453.20.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.