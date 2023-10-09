Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $32.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,452. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

