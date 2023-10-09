LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 285,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,673. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

