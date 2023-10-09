Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.