Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $51.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.11 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

